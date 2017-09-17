Dhoni's counsel, Tahir's generosity and Dravid's coaching: The fledgeling career of Rahul Chahar

​

Rahul C More

"My biggest weakness is accuracy, but I'm working towards bettering that aspect of my bowling, daily." When an 18-year-old, who has played alongside the likes of MS Dhoni and Steve Smith in his short career, gives you an honest assessment of his bowling, it becomes apparent that his head is in the right place.

Born in Bharatpur, Rajasthan's promising leg-spinner, Rahul Chahar, has seen many ups and not as many downs in all of his 18 years of life so far, but the sense of self-acceptance and the virtue of remaining grounded he imbibed while growing up are perceivable when you exchange words with him.

Growing up in a cricketing atmosphere

Six years before Rahul's First Class debut, his brother Deepak had already made a name for himself with a scintillating debut spell of 8 wickets while giving away 10 runs against Hyderabad. Naturally, the road ahead was laid before him, and he had to decide whether to trudge through it or make a dash.

"My brother, Deepak, used to play the sport before I took it up, so there were nets installed in front of my place. I was really young, some 7 years old, and just used to play the game for fun, like kids generally do. But gradually my interest in the game started to grow. Initially, I used to bowl fast, but then I picked up leg spin, my brother told me my leg spinners are better, and that's how it all started," Chahar said.

The curiosity in me and all those years I have spent playing the sport myself outside my home prompted me to quiz Chahar whether he was lucky enough to have a park in front of his place or he, too, had the 'luxury' of a cemented road like the most of us, to which he replied, "sort of a park, where we had installed nets".

I quickly switched my attention to a completely different world, education, and whether there was a clash between cricket and school. Turned out, he was lucky enough to drop out once his talent with the ball in hand became palpable.

"I stopped going to school once I took up cricket seriously. My family, especially my tau ji (father's elder brother) who is also my coach, father and brother, have made a lot of sacrifices." Further stressing on the fact that his tau ji played a huge role in his moulding into a good player, the leg-spinner credited him with "65% of his growth in the cricketing circles".

The remaining 35% of the merit goes to his brother, he added.

"He (Deepak) did play his part but our uncle was the one who pushed us both to give our best and better ourselves consistently. Moreover, he sensed that both of us were good at bowling, so he made sure we keep honing our skills with the ball."

A whirlwind few months

Chahar bamboozled the likes of McCullum and Amla in the IPL More

