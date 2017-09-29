From Hatred to Love to Profession: The interesting story of Aswin Crist

​

Aswin Crist in his delivery stride More

Making your first-class debut at the age of 19 and spearheading your team's bowling attack in four years' time with just 13 matches in three seasons under your belt is not an easy thing to do.

But, Tamil Nadu fast bowler Aswin Crist took to it like a duck to water as he took 35 wickets in just 10 matches in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy, compared to his 34 wickets in the first three Ranji seasons, and in the process, leading his team to the semi-finals along with his fellow pacers.

His breakthrough came in the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this took as he took 20 wickets in just 9 innings at an average of 17.6 and a strike-rate of 21, phenomenal numbers for a bowler irrespective of the tournament, and with that, led TN to a record fifth title.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy could well be a turning point in his career as his good work was noticed by the Indian selectors who picked him in the Indian squad (under-23) for the ACC Emerging Teams Cup.

With the new season set to get underway in ten days' time, Aswin has just recovered from an injury he sustained during the TNPL and is raring to go in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy. A successful outing this season will put him in the reckoning for the national squad.

Ahead of the start of a new season, Sportskeeda caught up with the paceman and discussed various aspects. Here are some of the excerpts from the interview.

Crist in action against Karnataka in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy quarters More

Q: How did your interest in cricket grow?

I didn't have interest in cricket at all. I didn't like it when I was young. My interest in the sport grew because of my uncle's influence. When I was a kid, I liked to watch cartoons and my uncle liked to watch cricket. If both took place at the same time, he prevailed because I am much younger than him. So, he had to make me watch cricket. One day, he took me to play cricket and asked me to bowl. I couldn't get him out. He challenged me to dismiss him when he batted from behind the stumps.

Still, I failed to do so because he used to get his bat in front of the stumps and deny me a wicket. I was in the second or third standard and that's when I started playing cricket often. That was my first experience. I kept playing tennis ball cricket till the fifth standard, following which I came to Chennai and started playing with the leather ball.

Read More