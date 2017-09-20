Delighted to join the elusive club: Jonny Bairstow

Manchester [UK], Sept. 20 (ANI): Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow said he was extremely pleased to have scored his first ODI century and join the 'elusive club' during England's comfortable seven-wicket win over West Indies at the Old Trafford on Tuesday.

In only his second innings as an opener in ODIs, Bairstow hit 100 not out off 97 balls to help England take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The Yorkshire man was ably supported by Joe Root (54) as the hosts backed up an impressive bowling performance as West Indies could only post 204/9, with Ben Stokes taking 3/43 including the wicket of his old foe Marlon Samuels.

Before Tuesday's match, England skipper Eoin Morgan had emphasised that Bairstow would have the opening slot and deserved a run there after waiting patiently in the wings for a long time. The wicketkeeper-batsman repaid his captain's faith amply, starting confidently and never letting up.

"I'm really pleased.It seems a long time ago since I made my debut at Cardiff," Sport24 quoted Bairstow as saying.

"I'm delighted to have scored my first one-day hundred for England. There aren't many people who've done it - and to join that elusive club is something, when you make your debut at Cardiff against India, you want to do.So you've got to enjoy it when you do," he added.

The second match will be next played at Trent Bridge on Thursday. (ANI)