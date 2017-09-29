A decade since MS Dhoni commenced a historic journey as ODI captain

​

“What do you think went wrong?”

“Apart from the toss, everything went wrong.”

After hosts India crumbled for 148 on a batting beauty at Vadodara in October 2007, a keen journalist posed a straightforward question that had an obvious answer to their newly appointed ODI captain MS Dhoni, who replied with a childish smile so wide as if to indicate he had never encountered an easier question in life.

Mitchell Johnson had ripped apart the same batting line-up which had piled on 291 at Chandigarh just three days back and scripted a rare win against Australia – India had last defeated them in an ODI as far back as January 2004 – and a captain boasting of the most unlikely of global triumphs just weeks back was left shame-faced.

Still fresh from the glory of lifting the inaugural ICC World T20 in South Africa, Dhoni and his young T20 troop, most of whom were part of the squad for the Australia series, were brought back to earth after inflicting an upset in the match before. Eventually, the series ended 4-2 in favour of the visitors, but not before a spirited India, under a freshly appointed skipper, had suggested that the World T20 win was no fluke.

The next ODI series that India played did not feature Rahul Dravid – most importantly, for Dhoni’s fans, his endearing, long locks had vanished as well – while the one that followed had even Sourav Ganguly missing, perhaps the first signs from a confident captain that he was firm on building a team on young legs alone, particularly after a harrowing outing at the 2007 World Cup of which Dhoni was himself a part, and where India, despite having veterans in the team, had failed to advance to the Super Eight stage.

A bunch comprising merely Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Dhoni himself among experienced names brought home the prestigious CB series trophy from Australia in 2008, where names like Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden and Brett Lee were dealt a severe blow by memorable contributions from the then unknown Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma and Praveen Kumar.

A foundation stone had been laid which acted as a massive step forward in the right direction, thus propelling a sense of optimism into a unit which would go on to script multiple major ODI victories in the times to come.

Their leader would soon acquire the tag of “Captain Cool” for his impressively composed approach to both batting as well as captaincy, the former elevating him to the level of a highly revered ODI finisher, while the latter helped ease nerves even in tense matches and thrilling conclusions.

India commenced a journey under an idiosyncratic Dhoni, who would create history with both the team's as well as individual performances. Decisions to allow his colleagues to lift the trophy of any bilateral and tri-lateral series instead of stepping forward to do it himself went a long way in defining the character which a humble Dhoni possessed; in just his third Test in-charge, he handed over the captaincy to his former skipper and the retiring Ganguly for the final five overs of the Nagpur Test against Australia in 2008, a surprising maturity in a new captain.

All possible limited-overs trophies came India’s way, with the cabinet starting to fill up fast, starting with the Asia Cup win in Sri Lanka in 2010 following the CB series two years earlier; and what joined them in 2011 was the most coveted piece of ODI silverware – the World Cup! In the final, an out of form Dhoni gambled by promoting himself ahead of the hero of the tournament Yuvraj, and the move expectedly bore fruit.

