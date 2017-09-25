Dean Jones, Brad Hogg vent fury after Australia's series loss against India

​

What's the story?

Former Australian players Dean Jones and Brad Hogg were seen smashing electronic equipment at a cafe in Indore following Australia's series loss against India in the 5-match ODI series after losing the third match of the series on Sunday.

However, the incident was all in good fun as the ‘Bhadas’ cafe owned by a local entrepreneur, Atul Malikram, has been specifically set up to allow its guests to vent out their anger and frustrations by smashing items which have been kept for the very same purpose.

Jones and Hogg, who are in India currently as part of their commentary duties, made their feelings known about Australia's meek surrender to the Men in Blue by breaking laptops, computers and television sets among other things on Sunday.

“The modern day lifestyle brings all kinds of pressures, so such a place helps customers relieve their stress,” Atul told News18. "After the match was over, Jones and Hogg reached our cafe and broke items available here. They spent around 30 minutes after the match."

In case you didn't know...

The news of the incident comes on the very same day that Australian legend Shane Warne was alleged to have assaulted an adult film star at a bar in London.

The leg-spin legend has since been cleared of the charges but unlike the Jones and Hogg adventure, the former's case was a serious affair.

The details

India rode its way to the top of the ICC ODI rankings following the win at Indore which helped them take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series. The hosts had also won the first two matches played at Chennai and Kolkata respectively.

Though Steven Smith's men put a considerable fight in the Indore ODI putting on close to 300 runs on the board, the Men in Blue managed to chase down the total quite comfortably much to the frustration of the Australian fans and players.

No wonder that Hogg and Jones took to the 'Bhadas cafe' opened earlier this year in the city and the management was more than happy to welcome the Australian duo to its premises and smash the items kept on display free of cost, unlike its usual system of charging the customers.

Apart from electronic items, the cafe also provides cup-plates, glasses and even a punching bag to help customers vent out their anger and it was on full display on Sunday as the Australian duo reacted to their poor showing by the present set of players since arriving in India.

What's next?

India will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the ICC ODI rankings having leapfrogged South Africa with victories in the remaining two ODIs as well against Australia which will be played at Bengaluru and Nagpur.

Author's take

The unique concept of the Bhadas cafe is already a big hit in the city of Indore and Sunday's events will no doubt provide a huge boost to its popularity.

The manner in which Australians have surrendered to the hosts is something which understandably wouldn't have gone down too well with the fans and former players and it is no surprise that Hogg and Jones accepted the invitation from the cafe management.

