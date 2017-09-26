David Lloyd not impressed by Virat Kohli's send-offs to the opposition batsmen

​

The former England skipper wants Kohli to focus more on his batting and role as skipper More

​

What's the story?

Former English cricketer and popular cricket commentator David Lloyd advised Indian skipper Virat Kohli to reduce his chatter on the field, especially his send-offs to the opposition batsmen

Kohli has not backed down in his aggressiveness one bit against Australia in the ongoing five-match ODI series at home making his thoughts known to the departing batsman.

Lloyd, though, is not impressed.

"I've detected that young Mr. (Virat) Kohli has a lot to say when a wicket falls. He seems to have a lot to say to the batsmen, I'm not sure I'm agreeing with all that," Lloyd said.

"He likes a bit of camera work and he likes a word with the batsman who has just been dismissed. No, rein your neck in, lad!" he added.

The background

Apart from his phenomenal abilities with the bat and brilliant start as skipper of the Indian side in all formats, Kohli is known for his aggressive behaviour on the field - something which has led to more than a few tiffs with the opposition fans and players.

He has endured a particularly vociferous relationship with the Australian players and fans ever since his visit Down Under as a youngster in the Indian side and the tiffs have only grown ever since.

The details

The Test series between India and Australia earlier this year saw a lot of bad blood between the two sides as the two skippers - Virat Kohli and Steven Smith - refused to back down against the opposition with their verbal volleys.

Kohli has carried on from where he left off in the ongoing ODI series against Australia with his jibes aimed at the opposition on the field.

He has not backed down even when the Australian batsmen are heading back to the opposition and Lloyd is not impressed with the Indian skipper's actions one bit.

The former England skipper wants the 28-year-old to focus more on his batting and role as skipper rather than playing for the camera and believes that it is something that will only help the Indian captain in the long run.

What's next?

India have already sealed victory in the 5-match ODI series after winning the first three matches, thereby leapfrogging South Africa to the top of the ICC ODI rankings.

India and Australia will also face off in a 3-match T20I series after the remaining two matches of the ODI series at Bangalore and Nagpur.

Extra Cover: India vs Australia 2017: 5 experiments the Indian team should do in the rest of the ODI matches

Author's take

Despite Lloyd's words of advice, it is unlikely that Kohli will tone down his aggressiveness one bit. The Indian skipper is his own man and that is what has made him the cricketer he is and it will be a big surprise if we get to see him with a laid-back approach to the game.

​