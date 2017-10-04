Dane Paterson in for injured Morne Morkel for second Test against B'desh

Bloemfontein [South Africa], Oct 4 (ANI): South Africa fast bowler Dane Paterson has been called in as replacement for injured Morne Morkel for the second Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh, beginning at Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Morkel could be sidelined for four to six weeks after scans confirmed a side strain which he sustained during his side's huge 333-run win over Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series in Potchefstroom.

He left the field in his sixth over of the Bangladesh's second innings and didn't return to bowl for the rest of the day

Reflecting on Morkel's injury, South Africa team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee said, "Morne complained of a sharp pain to his left side yesterday and immediately aborted his bowling spell. Subsequent scans this morning confirmed a Grade two tear to the left abdominal oblique muscle which rules him out of the remainder of the series. He will need a 4-6 week recovery period and will target a return for the T20 Global League in November."

Morkel's injury has come as a major blow for South Africa, who are already without their star fast bowlers Dale Steyn, who continues to recover from a shoulder injury, and Vernon Philander and Chris Morris.

Following the two-Test series against Bangladesh, South Africa are scheduled to play three ODIs and two T20Is lined up against the same opposition.(ANI)