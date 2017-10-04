Dane Paterson earns maiden ODI call-up

Johannesburg [South Africa], Oct 4 (ANI): South Africa fast bowler Dane Paterson has earned a maiden call-up in the 14-member squad for the three-ODI series against Bangladesh, beginning October 15 at Diamond Oval in Kimberley.

Paterson was earlier named as a replacement for injured Morne Morkel for the second Test of the two-match series against the same opponent, scheduled to be held at Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Morkel has also been left out of the ODI squad as he faces a sideline of four to six weeks after scans confirmed a side strain which he sustained during his side's huge 333-run win in the opening Test in Potchefstroom.

Reflecting on Paterson's inclusion, Cricket South Africa (CSA) Selection Panel Convener, Linda Zondi said the former has got a node in the wake of his good performances in the T20I series at the beginning of this year.

"Dane played well at the T20 International Series at the beginning of this year, especially at the death bowling. Now we want to see if he is able to do the same work for over 50s," Zondi said.

"Faf du Plessis will lead Proteas as he has taken leadership from AB de Villiers at the ODIs. This is the start of our preparations for the 2019 ICC World Cup team," he added.

The South Africa ODI squad is as follows:

Faf of Plessis, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma , Farhaan Behardien , Quinton de Kock , AB of Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller , Wayne Parnell ,Dane Paterson , Andile Phehlukwayo , Dwaine Pretorius , Kagiso Rabada. (ANI)