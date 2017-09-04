Czech pilot Sonka stuns rivals with Porto win

(Reuters) - Czech pilot Martin Sonka extended his overall lead in the Red Bull Air Race championship on Sunday as he won the Portugal leg ahead of Canada's Pete McLeod and Australia's Matt Hall.

In front of 600,000 people lined up on the river bank in Porto to watch the race, Sonka served up the winning target time of 1 minute 7.229 seconds. McLeod came second with 1 minute 7.342 seconds, followed by Hall.

Sonka now has a four-point lead in the overall standings versus his main rival McLeod with two more rounds to go.

They will be heading to the EuroSpeedway Lausitz, Germany, for the next race, taking place over Sept. 16-17.

