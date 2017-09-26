The curious case of Glenn Maxwell against wrist spinners and how he became Yuzvendra Chahal's bunny

​

"That’s a shocking question. Do you understand in the last three games I’ve hit leg-spinners for six repeatedly? S*** question," Glenn Maxwell said before storming out of the press conference when he was asked about his weakness against spin bowling during the 2017 IPL.

Without a doubt, Maxwell is one of the fiercest hitters of the cricket ball at the moment and he has consistently proved that in the last few editions of the IPL. He is a joy to watch when he gets going and is one of very few batsmen who can take on both the pacers and the spinners with ease.

The last time Australia played an ODI series in India, the Victorian all-rounder made India's R Ashwin his bunny as he kept hitting him out of the ground. Not just Ashwin, a lot of off-spinners around the World have faced the wrath of Maxwell. But, the same cannot be said of the wrist spinners.

Yes, what Maxwell said in the press conference is right. He did hit the leg-spinners repeatedly for sixes in the previous games before getting out bowled to Amit Mishra. But, one cannot ignore the fact that he struggles to play the wrist spinners and the slow left-arm spinners, who take the ball away from the right-handers.

Ever since re-inventing himself as a match-winner in the Indian Premier League in 2014, Maxwell has played 52 matches and got a chance to bat on 51 occasions. Out of those 51 times he batted, he remained not out on five occasions, which means he was dismissed 46 times in the last four seasons.

A majority of the 46 dismissals belong to the fast bowlers as Maxwell was sent back to the pavilion by the pacers on 24 occasions. Out of the remaining 22, he got out to off-spinners and mystery spinners twice each and the remaining 18 innings saw him get out to wrist spinners (14 times) and slow left-arm bowlers (four times).

Amit Mishra has dismissed him the most times (four) followed by Yuzvendra Chahal, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, J Suchith and Ravindra Jadeja, bowlers who have dismissed him twice each. Adding to these bowlers, the Aussie has got out to Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Chinaman bowlers Shivil Kaushik and Kuldeep Yadav once each.

Though he has gotten out to wrist spinners on several occasions, Maxwell has also dominated the breed of spinners. If you are a spinner, you should be bold enough to see the batsman hitting you for a six or two. However, the bowler will eventually prevail if he has the patience to keep testing the batsman on a regular basis.

