CSA, ECB agree compensation package for Ottis Gibson

London [UK], August 16 (ANI): Ottis Gibson, who is set to replace Russell Domingo as South Africa head coach, will remain with England throughout the three-match Test series against West Indies.

Gibson, England's current bowling coach, will not start his coaching gig with the Proteas until the end of the Third Test against West Indies, which starts on September 7.

Although the 48-year-old is contracted with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) until the end of 2018, it is understood that both ECB and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have now agreed a compensation package which allows him to leave early, reports ESPNcricinfo.

CSA and Gibson are still in negotiation over the contract details.

South Africa, whose next Test series against Bangladesh starts on September 28, will want Gibson to be present at a training camp that precedes that series.

With Gibson not being with England during the course of the limited-overs matches against West Indies - there are five ODIs and a T20I scheduled before the end of September, it is expected that ECB may need to appoint an interim bowling coach.

Domingo has been in the role of Proteas head coach since May 2013 and his contract expired with the recently concluded Test tour of England which the Faf du Plessis-led side lost 1-3. (ANI)