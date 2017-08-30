If Cricketers were Game of Thrones Characters

​

The cricketing season is on in full swing, but what's making the headlines is the recently concluded season seven of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones, adapted from the book series by George R. R. Martin, has one of the largest fan bases in the world having attracted a record viewership.

The series chronicles the violent dynastic struggles among the realm's noble families for the Iron Throne, while other families fight for independence from it. Fans have grown to sympathize and develop a strong bond with several characters, making the show even more intriguing. Here's a look at which cricketer's personalities match with their respective GoT character.

Ben Stokes - Tormund

Both look really similar with red hair. Following the death of Mance Rayder, the free folk seemed to be in a state of disarray, until Tormund stepped up.

Despite being an ardent devotee among the wildlings, he went on to lose an important war against the Wall.

Similarly, despite Stokes being an important player for England, he lost an important battle against Carlos Brathwaite in the World T20 final.

However, now under the leadership of the King of the North Jon Snow (or dare I say Aegon Targaryen), Tormund has taken over from the Night's Watch, protecting the realm from the real threat.

As for Stokes, post his Indian Premier League Stint, he looks a completely different player. His contribution in all three departments of the game has made him an invaluable asset for England.

Virat Kohli - Khal Drogo

Similar in looks, both boast an impressive beard. Drogo, the Khal of the Dothraki, was known for his savagery, brutality, and lack of relent or remorse to his opponents.

Khal Drogo, known for leading by example, was utterly fearless to the point of recklessness. Having never lost a fight, he was one of the most feared characters.

Alike, Kohli has a reputation of leading by example too. Under his leadership, the Indian team has thrived.

Also known for his aggressive nature, his ruthlessness and sheer determination to win has seen him prosper as a captain and helped him become one of the most feared batsman in the world.

Kevin Pietersen - Ser Jaime Lannister

Kevin Pietersen - Jaime Lannister More

