Cricketers react to MS Dhoni's 300th ODI

Thirteen years ago, MS Dhoni walked out to play his first ever One Day International for Team India. He got dismissed for naught after facing only one delivery and followed that up with a few more low scores. No one expected him to play for more than a year let alone lead India to two World Cup titles.

Today, as he walks out to play his 300th ODI for the Men in Blue, Dhoni has inspired a whole generation of cricketers over the course of thirteen years.

Arguably, one of the greatest ever ODI captains, Dhoni is the only captain to have won all the major ICC tournaments - ICC World Cup (2011), ICC Champions Trophy (2013), and ICC World T20 (2007).

He also holds a lot of cricketing records to his name. He holds the record of having won the most number of matches as captain of the Indian side.

He has captained India in 199 ODIs out of which they have won 110 and lost 74 with a win-rate of 55.28%.

He has also been India's most successful Test captain winning 27 out of 60 Tests but also holds the record of most Test losses as the Indian captain.

He also holds the record of captaining the most number of matches being a wicketkeeper and inflicting the most number of stumpings with 99 stumpings to his name which is equal to Kumar Sangakkara. However, Dhoni can reach 100 with one more stumping against Sri Lanka today.

Out of the 300 ODIs played, Dhoni has scored 9608 runs at an average of 51.93 with 65 half centuries and 10 centuries to his name.

Indian captain Virat Kohli felicitated his former captain shortly before the 4th ODI begun.

Here is how the cricketing fraternity reacted to Dhoni playing his 300th ODI:

What a superstar! Great player, great guy, great record, great ambassador for the game of cricket. https://t.co/BVHCjKcawb — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) August 31, 2017

A legend of world cricket walks into the 300 ODI club today. Mahi bhai @msdhoni, aap jaisa koi nahi. All the best. #Dhoni300 #IndvsSL pic.twitter.com/BSodndwvQU — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 31, 2017

Wishing you the best on your 300th game!! You inspire and drive the nation. Thank you for that!! I hope it's a special game for you! ???? pic.twitter.com/2ZvljoKckQ — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) August 31, 2017

Wearing the ODI cap for the 300th time is definitely a special achievement! Hope you have a great game today, @msdhoni! #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/y6DrhdJ4Rx — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 31, 2017

The iconic wicketkeeper-batsman @msdhoni gets ready for his 300th ODI match! My wishes to the man who always inspires me!#INDvsSL #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/m7mVc7IbMd — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 31, 2017

300th odi for @msdhoni. Think the word "great" will do without burdening it with a discussion on the "greatest". — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2017

