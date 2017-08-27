Cricket: West Indies pile pressure on England, lead by 169

(Reuters) - West Indies added 98 runs to their overnight total to lead England by 169 runs in an action-packed morning on the third day of the second test at Headingley on Sunday.

The visitors were eventually dismissed for 427 to leave England facing a testing afternoon as they try to force their way back into contention.

Resuming on 329 for five in reply to England's first-innings 258, West Indies lost centurion Shai Hope to the first ball of the day, caught behind off James Anderson for 147, and Shane Dowrich without scoring to the second.

Moeen Ali spilled a straightforward catch in the next over when Jermaine Blackwood lobbed a Stuart Broad delivery straight to him at mid-on and it proved costly as Blackwood and Jason Holder put on 75 for the eighth wicket.

Holder was eventually out for 43 when he tried to hit Chris Woakes out of the ground and this time Ali redeemed himself by holding on to a steepling catch in the deep.

Blackwood needlessly ran himself out one short of his half century soon afterwards but Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach added a handy 21 for the last wicket before Gabriel was out lbw to Ben Stokes on the last ball before lunch.

Anderson was the pick of the England bowlers as his two early wickets gave him the 23rd five-wicket haul of his career to take his Test wicket tally to 497.

England lead the series 1-0 after thrashing West Indies by an innings and 209 runs in the first Test when the visitors managed only 305 runs in their two innings.

