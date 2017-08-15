Cricket: Warner downed by friendly fire in Darwin squad match

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia opening batsman David Warner was a victim of friendly fire when he was struck in the neck by a bouncer from team mate Josh Hazlewood and retired hurt during an intra-squad match in Darwin on Tuesday.

The pugnacious lefthander dropped his bat and slumped to his knees after his attempted hook shot went awry at Marrara Oval but quickly picked himself up and walked off the ground unassisted.

Vice-captain Warner was dismissed for four in the first innings and had only made two from 14 balls when he was struck, denying him time in the middle before Australia's two-test tour of Bangladesh.

Cricket Australia tweeted that he was "recovering" from the blow, without elaborating on his condition.

The squad depart for Bangladesh on Friday ahead of the first test in Dhaka which starts on August 27.

