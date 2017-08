DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh had reached 218 for six when rain stopped play on the opening evening of the first test against Australia at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

Shakib Al Hasan (84) and Tamim Iqbal (71) were the top scorers for Bangladesh, who won the toss and opted to bat, while Pat Cummins (3-53) was the pick of the Australian bowlers.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)