Cricket is a mind game after all, says Karnataka star Kaunain Abbas

​

Abbas is looking to make a mark for himself in the upcoming Ranji Trophy More

“Nobody has seen form. It’s a state of mind where you are confident and you think very positively and everything you think about, It’s about how you treat the mind.” – MS Dhoni

Mental training is probably the most important skill to possess for any sportsman. While physical fitness can get you into the team, it is the mental strength that can win you a game.

It is unfortunate how little importance mental strength is given in comparison to physical strength. Entire matches are lost due to a moment of madness, or a ‘brain fade’.

We have seen a lot of individuals and teams crumble under pressure and lose from a winning position. Bangladesh’s loss against India in the World T20 2016 is a perfect example of this. While they had the skill and the ability to win the match, it was a brain-fade in the final over which led to the near impossible victory for the Men in Blue.

Quite often, cricketers struggle more due to mental aspect rather than their physical fitness. We have seen incredibly talented cricketers quit the sport too due to a mental issue. Jonathan Trott and Marcus Trescothick who were two fantastic English batsmen had premature retirements due to depression.

On the other hand, we have seen cricketers thrive on the field due to their mental prowess and high temperament. Yuvraj Singh is a great example of this. As we all know, he was diagnosed with a malignant tumor shortly after India’s World Cup triumph in 2011.

However, he battled the odds, made a spectacular comeback and to this date continues to shine for the Men in Blue.

Similarly, MS Dhoni’s constant selection in the team this year has been questioned by many people. Such pressure can easily lead to a mental breakdown. However, the champion he is, DHoni has shut up his critics over the past few months with dazzling performances. He has been dismissed only twice since the Champions Trophy final and his wicket-keeping skills seem to improve as he gets older.

There are thousands of cricketers who dream to be in Yuvraj, or Dhoni’s shoes one day. One such individual is the 27-year-old Kaunain Abbas.

Currently playing for the Belagavi Panthers in the Karnataka Premier League, the talented lad from Karnataka made his Ranji Trophy debut last year. With a solid technique and consistent scores last year, he could be well on his way to the bigger stages in a few years from now.

However, it was not all hunky dory and easy for the 27-year-old. In fact, he was on the cusp of quitting the sport during his teenage years. At such an age, a lot of teenagers tend to quit the sport and move on to different things.

Kaunain was very close to doing so himself. Mentally drained and exhausted, he found support from his father and a mind coach – Ian Faria. These two gentlemen helped him come out of the abyss and start loving the sport again.

Sportskeeda caught up with the talented Kaunain Abbas during the KPL. Here are the excerpts of the interview where Abbas has opened up about his career and the importance of mental toughness in the game of cricket.

Q. You made your mark with your performances in University cricket a few years ago. How has your journey as a cricketer been so far?

A. It is an exciting journey to be very honest. It has been an experience of a lifetime. I never expected the University to go on such a big stage. From there I went on to represent my state after a couple of years. What I did differently was that I changed my mindset. I started to think like international cricketers. If you have to make it big in life, you have to start thinking like them and performing like them and that is what I did. That is what changed my perception to the game. From thinking of being an average cricketer to thinking of being the best, a lot has changed for me.

Read More