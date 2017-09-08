Cricket: India confirms dates for Australia, NZ series

A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during a governing council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the dates for the upcoming limited overs series against Australia and New Zealand:

India v Australia

Sept 17 First ODI Chennai

Sept 21 Second ODI Kolkata

Sept 24 Third ODI Indore

Sept 28 Fourth ODI Bengaluru

Oct 1 Fifth ODI Nagpur

Oct 7 First T20 Ranchi

Oct 10 Second T20 Guwahati

Oct 13 Third T20 Hyderabad

India v New Zealand

Oct 22 First ODI Mumbai

Oct 25 Second ODI Pune

Oct 29 Third ODI Kanpur

Nov 1 First T20 Delhi

Nov 4 Second T20 Rajkot

Nov 7 Third T20 Thiruvananthapuram

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)