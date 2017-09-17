Cricket fraternity reacts to PV Sindhu's win in the Korean Super Series final

​

PV Sindhu won her third Korean Super Series title

Less than a month after losing to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 20-22 22-20 in a 110-minute thriller, India's PV Sindhu extracted revenge in a rematch between both these women in the final of the Korean Super Series final by beating her Japanese rival 22-20 11-21 21-18. With this win, Sindhu clinched her third Superseries title.

Once again, this match was nothing less than a spectacle as both the players exhibited some brilliant display of Badminton, which included a 56-shot rally in the final set when Sindhu was a couple of points away from matchpoint.

The Indian was leading 15-14 in the first set before her Japanese counterpart nudged ahead and won five out of the next seven points to take a 17-19 lead. It soon became 18-20 and things looked dim for Sindhu. It was when the fighter in her woke up as she won the next four points and took the set 22-20.

The second set saw an inspired Okuhara stepping up her game and taking an early lead. Sindhu literally had no chance as she managed just 11 points in the second game.

Once again, the match went into a decider and both these Champions are no strangers to playing a marathon game. Sindhu took an early lead and went into the break with an 11-5 lead. Okuhara came back strongly and gave the Hyderabadi a tough fight. When things looked like slipping put of Sindhu's hands, Sindhu stepped up her game and took the attack to Okuhara.

When Sindhu was leading 18-16, they played a 56-shot rally with Sindhu eventually winning the point, which was the turning point of the match. A silly error from the Japanese put Sindhu a point shy of the title. Okuhara managed to save two match points, but Sindhu was simply brilliant as she wrapped up the game, the match and the Championship.

With this win, Sindhu made all the Indians proud and the Indians, in return, took Twitter to congratulate and celebrate the Champ.

Even some of the members of the Indian cricket fraternity congratulated the 22-year-old for her efforts.

What a player!!Congratulations!! @Pvsindhu1 you really made us proud ???????????????????????????????? — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 17, 2017

#SindhuVsOkuhara is turning out to be 1 of the great sporting rivalries.Many congrats to @Pvsindhu1 for an exceptional victory in the finals pic.twitter.com/QrkzMfTn7N — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 17, 2017

At 22 Pusarla Venkata Sindhu is a legend. What a player ! Congratulations on this stunning finals win.Most breathtaking badminton @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/qIrwaMbk37 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 17, 2017

The first Indian to win the Korean Open. What a champion is @Pvsindhu1 and what a rivalry this #sindhuvsokuhara is turning out to be. pic.twitter.com/o541uEDyPt — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 17, 2017

Superbly played @Pvsindhu1, revenge is sweet! Never-say-die Okuhara admirable too. Gr8 rivalry building up in women's badminton — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 17, 2017

Wonderful. Another step up the ladder for @Pvsindhu1. One of our finest sports stories. Following her will be fun — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 17, 2017

And the revenge is complete. Well played @Pvsindhu1 super stuff. Yet another classic. #Sindhu — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 17, 2017

