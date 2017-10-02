Cricket fraternity hails Kohli & Co. for 4-1 ODI series win over Aussies

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Virat Kohli-led side received a flurry of wishes from the cricketing fraternity after they clinched a seven-wicket win in the fifth and the final ODI against Australia to clinch the five-match series 4-1 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday. Taking to his official Twitter account, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior official Rajeev Shukla? hailed Team India for the big win before praising Kohli and opener Ajinkya Rahane for putting up a brilliant show. "Congrats #BCCI #TeamIndia for the big win in #NagpurODI &4-1 series win.Kudos to @imVkohli @ImRo45 & @ajinkyarahane88 for the fantastic game," Shukla wrote.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman also lauded India for fantastic series win. He wrote, "Congrats Team India on a fantastic series win.Really happy to see a lot of players contributing in this win.Keep it up!! @BCCI #IndvAus."

"Congrats team India 4 d series win vs Aussies.sign of great things 2come in d future n that is 2 rule world cricket for long @BCCI #INDvAUS," Indian pacer Irfan Pathan wrote.

Praising India for putting up great performance, pacer Ishant Sharma insisted that clinching a 4-1 win against Australia is always special while also lauding Rohit Sharma's blistering ton.

Kuldeep Yadav?, who was pretty consistent performer for India during the recently-concluded series and the Chinaman bowler even scalped a hat-trick against Australia in Kolkata, tweeted," Awesome to win the series after a lot of hard work by the whole team and support staff. #TeamIndia No."

Meanwhile, former BCCI president Anurag Thakur believes that the Men in Blue have set new benchmarks of hard work and commitment by winning the series by 4-1 against the Steve Smith-led side. "Team India undr @imVkohli hs bn settling new benchmarks of hard work & commitment.Congrats & wish you evn more success!," he wrote. Chasing a target of 243 runs to overcome Australia, India overtook the target with 43 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand thanks to a century and a half-century by openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane respectively. Rahane was dismissed for 61 of 74 balls, while Rohit struck 125, his 14th ODI ton, to seal a victory for his team. Earlier, India restricted Australia to 242-9, thanks to Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah for their brilliant bowling performance. Patel was pick of the Indian bowlers as he picked three wickets for 38 runs, followed by Bumrah who returned with figures of 2-51. Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with a wicket each. Rohit Sharma was awarded Man of the Match for his knock of 125 while Hardik Pandya was declared Man of the Series for his 200 plus runs and six wickets. Sharma slammed his 14th century here, sixth versus Australia and went past 6000 ODI runs. The two sides will now head into three-match T20 series, beginning October 7 in Ranchi (ANI)