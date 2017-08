Leeds, Aug 26 (AFP) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the second Test between England and West Indies at Headingley today:

England 1st Innings 258 (B Stokes 100, J Root 59; S Gabriel 4-51, K Roach 4-71)

West Indies 1st Innings (overnight: 19-1)

K. Brathwaite b Broad

134

K. Powell c Cook b Anderson

5

D. Bishoo c Bairstow b Anderson

1

K. Hope c Root b Anderson

3

S. Hope not out

147

R. Chase c Cook b Stokes

5

J