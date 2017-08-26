Cricket: England v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Leeds, Aug 25 (AFP) Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the second Test between England and West Indies at Headingley today:

England 1st Innings

A. Cook c K Hope b Gabriel

11

M. Stoneman c Dowrich b Roach

19

T. Westley lbw b Roach

3

J. Root c Blackwood b Bishoo

59

D. Malan b Holder

8

B. Stokes c Dowrich b Gabriel

100

J. Bairstow c Holder b Gabriel

2

M. Ali c Chase b Roach

22

C. Woakes c Dowrich b Roach

23

S. Broad b Gabriel

0

J. Anderson not out

0

Extras (b2, lb3, w4, nb2)

11

Total (all out, 70.5 overs, 319 mins)

258

Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Cook), 2-26 (Westley), 3-37 (Stoneman), 4-71 (Malan), 5-140 (Root), 6-152 (Bairstow), 7- 220 (Ali), 8-258 (Stokes), 9-258 (Broad), 10-258 (Woakes)

Bowling: Roach 19.5-1-71-4; Gabriel 17-4-51-4 (1w); Holder 16-5-45-1 (3w, 2nb); Chase 12-1-59-0; Bishoo 6-0-27-1

West Indies 1st Innings

K. Brathwaite not out

13

K. Powell c Cook b Anderson

5

D