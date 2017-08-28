Cricket: England make slow progress on tense fourth day

Cricket - England vs West Indies - Second Test - Leeds, Britain - August 28, 2017 England's Joe Root looks dejected after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

LEEDS, England (Reuters) - England edged to an 82-run lead at lunch on the fourth day of a fascinating second test against West Indies at Headingley on Monday, reaching 251 for four and losing just skipper Joe Root in the opening session.

The outcome of the test could well depend on the afternoon session and whether England can go on to build a lead that will leave West Indies under pressure.

With the second new ball available straight after lunch, however, West Indies will hope they can get through the England middle order quickly and give themselves a realistic target to reach to level the three-test series.

Root, who had batted patiently to reach 72, was caught at gully by Shai Hope who grabbed the ball at the second attempt, after the England captain was unable to keep down a sharply rising delivery from Shannon Gabriel.

England will resume with Dawid Malan on 41 and Ben Stokes on 29.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)