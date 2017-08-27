Cricket: Bangladesh bat after winning toss against Australia

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim won the toss and opted to bat under overcast skies in the first test of a two-match series against Australia at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

Australia have recalled left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja and left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, both of whom toured India earlier this year but did not play in the four-test series.

Bangladesh left out paceman Taskin Ahmed and opted for two seamers and a three-pronged spin attack, which includes off-spinner Mehedy Hasan and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

"We are very confident after beating Sri Lanka in Colombo and we also beat England here last year. I hope the boys are fired up," Mushfiqur said.

The match marks the 50th test match for Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal and spin-bowling all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Smith admitted that Australia would also have batted had he won the toss.

"The wicket looks pretty slow," he said.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (captain-wicketkeeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)