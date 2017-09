(Reuters) - Bangladesh were dismissed for 305 in their first innings in the second and final test against Australia on Tuesday.

Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim top scored with 68, while Sabbir Rahman contributed 66 for the hosts, who lead the series 1-0.

Australia offspinner Nathan Lyon finished with 7-94.

