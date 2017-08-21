Cricket: Australia's sole warm-up match cancelled due to rain

REUTERS - Australia's only practice match ahead of the two-match test series against Bangladesh has been cancelled after heavy rain left the Fatullah cricket stadium pitch waterlogged.

The tourists had been scheduled to play a two-day practice match against a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI from Tuesday before the first test in Dhaka begins on Aug. 27.

"We've decided to not do the tour game now which is a shame for both sides, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been fantastic trying to get a game," Australia head coach Darren Lehmann told reporters on Monday.

"The amount of rain they've had can't be helped... It's a shame we're not playing but we've got great facilities here."

The BCB had reportedly proposed alternative venues but Australian team management rejected them for logistical reasons.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)