(Reuters) - Australia were all out for 377 in their first innings to claim a 72-run lead in the second and final test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

David Warner topscored for the tourists with 123, while Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, claiming 4-84.

Bangladesh won the first test in Dhaka by 20 runs.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Greg Stutchbury)