CPL 2017: All you need to know about the teams

The fifth edition of the Caribbean Premier League kicked-off on August 4. The extravagant T20 league was inspired by other franchise T20 leagues of the world, and enjoys as much popularity as Australia’s Big Bash League.

The competition is contested among 6 sides, each of which can play maximum of six overseas players. Each team faces off one opponent twice, similar to the IPL. At the end of the group stage, the top 4 teams qualify for the knockouts, which decides the finalists. Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, owns the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL. Here are the CPL teams and all that you need to know about them.

Barbados Tridents

Winners of the 2014 edition, and the runners-up the following year, Barbados Tridents missed the playoffs in 2016. They have brought in Dwayne Smith from the Amazon Warriors, while Kane Williamson was signed for a whopping $130,000. As for the bowling department, legspinners Imran Khan and Damion Jacobs offer attacking options.

Led by Kieron Pollard and coached by former Indian skipper Robin Singh, the team boasts of other big names like Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz and South Africa’s Wayne Parnell.

Squad: Kieron Pollard, Kane Williamson, Shoaib Malik, Dwayne Smith, Nicholas Pooran, Wayne Parnell, Ravi Rampaul, Wahab Riaz, Raymon Reifer, Christopher Barnwell, Imran Khan, Damion Jacobs, Akeal Hosein, Ryan Wiggins, Tino Best

Guyana Amazon Warriors

