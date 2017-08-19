Cook's mighty 243 helps England tighten grip against Windies in first Test

Birmingham [U.K.], August 19 (ANI): England opener Alastair Cook continued his rich vein of form as he remorselessly churned out a double century to help his team tighten their grip against West Indies before James Anderson struck on Day Two of the opening day-night Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

Resuming at yesterday's score of 348-3, Cook (243) remained firm on the crease as he scored his fourth Test double ton, including 33 boundaries, before his eventual dismissal prompted current skipper Joe Root to declare their first innings at 514-8.

Cook also shared a crucial 162-run stand with Dawid Malan (65), who smashed his maiden Test half-century, looking to cement his place at fifth spot, for the second wicket

For West Indies, Roston Chase was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as he bagged four wickets, including the crucial wicket of former skipper Cook.

Kemar Roach also bagged two wickets, while Miguel Cummins and Jason Holder chipped in with a wicket apiece.

At stumps, West Indies had begun their first innings and were reduced to 44-1 after Anderson dismissed opener Kraigg Brathwaite for duck.

Kieran Powell and Kyle Hope were batting at the crease on their respective scores of 18 and 25.

Earlier, Cook failed to find any support from his new opening partner Mark Stoneman - 12th since the retirement of Andrew Strauss in 2012 - as he got dismissed for cheaply eight runs.

Subsequently, Root (136) smashed his 13th Test century, including 22 boundaries, besides stitching a mammoth 248-run stand for the third wicket with Cook to put his side in command on the opening day.(ANI)