Constantine urges boys not to get complacent against Macau

Macau [China], Sept.4 (ANI): Indian football coach Stephen Constantine has insisted that side, who have been unbeaten in their last 10 matches, are not going to take Macau lightly in the upcoming 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier clash and would work harder in order to make it to the main event.

"I feel Macau were a bit unlucky against the Kyrgyz Republic. But we are here to play our game and we need to concentrate on ourselves. It's true that we are at the top of the table at the moment but we need to work harder if we are to stay there," Constantine said.

India currently stay on top of Group A with 6 points, courtesy back to back victories against Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic.

Captain Sunil Chhetri added that the side was feeling confident.

"We are a confident group. We are confident of our abilities. But we are not judging Macau by what happened to them in their last two matches. It's a fresh match, and we start afresh."

Six players from India's AFC U-23 campaign in Doha have been named in the 24-member squad for India's match against Macau.

India will lock horns with Macau tomorrow. (ANI)