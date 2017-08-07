'Competent' pace battery will bring more overseas success for India: Ian Bishop

Karachi [Pakistan], August 7 (ANI): Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop feels that the current pace attack of the Indian cricket team, which is very competent, will help the team to be more successful in foreign conditions.

Speaking to pakpassion.net, Bishop was asked about his opinion of the current Indian pace attack, to which he replied, "It's good, it's good. Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah - they're all good."

"They all bring different skill-sets. Bumrah's changes of pace and yorkers, Bhuvneshwar swings the ball and he's had to adapt his game to different pitches and conditions now. He's put on a little bit of pace too. Shami and Yadav are very sharp and quick. So it's competent," he added.

The West Indian, who now officiates as cricketer commentator, further asserted that the current pace attack of the Indian team would help them not only to be good at home, where they have ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, but to be better overseas too.

He also said that the current crop of bowlers in the Indian pace battery is the best he has seen.

The Indian pacers have showcased their abilities to swing the ball both ways while generating great pace and have been successful both home and away.

Also, newly appointed Indian head coach Ravi Shastri already suggested that India's pace battery has the capability to dismantle any batting lineup in any given conditions, which hand the Men in Blue an edge over their competitors in the longest format. (ANI)