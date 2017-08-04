Colombo Test: Ashwin strikes twice after India pile up 622-9

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug.4 (ANI): Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice in quick session to reduce Sri Lanka to 50-2, at the end of the second day's play of the second Test of the three-match series at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

In reply to India's massive declared score of 622-9, Sri Lanka had an unexpected start, losing opener Upul Tharanga for a duck off Ashwin's delivery.

Subsequently, Tharanga's opening partner Dimuth Karunaratne (25) had a few snorters as he struck two boundaries and held his end well for the most part before offering an outside edge to Ashwin for his second wicket.

At stumps, Lanka were still trailing India by 572 runs, with Kusal Mendis (16) and Dinesh Chandimal (eight) batting at the crease.

Earlier, centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane and blistering half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha helped India post a monstrous first inning score on Day Two.

Resuming at yesterday's score of 344-3, the visitors declared at 622-9 in the last session of the day.

While Pujara (133) and Rahane (132) contributed to the bulk of the total, Jadeja, Ashwin and Saha scored 70*, 54 and 67 respectively.

Ashwin, meanwhile, became the fourth fastest cricketer to achieve the double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests.

Leg-spinner Rangana Herath was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers as he picked up four wickets, while debutant Malinda Pushpakumara scalped two wickets. Dimuth Karunaratne and Dilruwan Perera also chipped in with a wicket each. (ANI)