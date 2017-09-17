Coca-Cola cup 1997/98 (Desert Storm): Where are they now?

Sachin Tendulkar has achieved everything there is to achieve in the world of cricket. He has conquered all the cricket-playing nations and has played mind-boggling knocks all over the world.
One such knock came in the 1997/98 Coca-Cola Cup in Sharjah, against Australia. In blustery conditions with swirling winds throwing up the dirt, the Little Master batted like a man possessed, like it was the last innings of his life, like every ball he did not punish would later come back to haunt him.
Sachin pulled and hooked, drove and dabbed and basically ripped into Australia's bowling attack and pulled the soul out of it. He scored 143 that day, but the way in which he scored those runs was what captivated fans the world over.
Cricket is considered a team game but on that day, Sachin decided he didn't need teammates. Hell, he even picked up a wicket when the others couldn't.
However, there were still 10 other Indians on the field, 10 Indians who have had varied amounts of success in their respective careers. While most of the players from that Indian side have retired, there are a couple that can still be found in the domestic circuit. On that note, here is a look at what the members of that Indian squad are currently up to.
#1 Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin single-handedly won India the cup and finished as the leading run-scorer with 435 runs at an average of 87, miles ahead of any other player. The Little Master was in sublime touch throughout the tournament, amassing scores of 40, 80, 38, and the historic 143, before leading his side to victory with a sensational 134 in the final.
Now considered the greatest batsman of all time (Bradman fans may disagree), Sachin broke every record there was to break in his legendary career. He achieved his ultimate goal in 2011, when India lifted the World Cup trophy in front of their home fans, with Sachin finishing as the side's top run-scorer.
Following his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2013, Sachin has had stints in the commentary box as well as the parliament (he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2012). He served as a mentor for IPL franchise Mumbai Indians and is, at present, a part of the Cricket Advisory Committee.
#2 Sourav Ganguly
The Prince of Kolkata couldn't contribute in the game in question, scratching his way to 17 off 32 balls before being dismissed by Damien Fleming. Ganguly had a relatively poor series by his standards, but still managed to finish as the fourth highest run-scorer, with 184 runs from five matches. However, that was largely due to the fact that he powered his way to a century in the first match against New Zealand.
Ganguly went on to have an immensely successful career, forming possibly the greatest opening combination ever, with Sachin himself. Their partnership has extended beyond just the cricketing field as the two are currently a part of the Cricket Advisory Committee, set up by the BCCI to handle matters relating to Indian cricket.
There is also the small matter of him being the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal.
#3 Nayan Mongia
Mongia too did not have a great series, managing just 104 runs from 5 matches, at an average of a shade above 20. However, he was part of an 89-run partnership with Sachin in the final, which helped steady the Indian ship after they had lost Ganguly early.
Mongia was a part of the whole match-fixing scandal of the 2000s, however, he was eventually tried and found not guilty. Mongia retired in 2004 after featuring in 44 Tests and 140 ODIs for India.
He was appointed the coach of the Thailand national team and also their U-19 team with whom he had limited success. More recently, he has provided his expert opinion for various TV channels.
#4 Mohammad Azharuddin
Azharuddin was India's skipper during the 1997/98 Coca-Cola Cup and while it was Sachin who led the side to victory with his willow, Azharuddin too played a fairly important role.
He led India in three World Cups and was one of their better skippers. However, he will forever be remembered for the match-fixing scandal involving Hansie Cronje, Herschelle Gibbs, Ajay Jadeja and several other Indian cricketers. He was convicted and banned for life, until an Andhra Court dropped the charges on him in 2012.
The former Indian skipper also dabbled in politics and joined the Congress party in 2009, subsequently going on to win the election in UP, and serving until 2014.
More recently, in 2016, a biopic 'Azhar' was released, loosely based on his life.
#5 Ajay Jadeja
A career that promised so much, but yielded well... not so much. Ajay Jadeja was one of India's batting mainstays in the late 90s and came into the Coca-Cola Cup in pretty decent nick. However, he failed to get going over the course of the series, managing a measly 54 runs in 5 matches and scoring just one boundary in the entire tournament.
A couple of years on and Jadeja became embroiled in a match-fixing scandal involving Mohd. Azharuddin and Hansie Cronje and was subsequently banned for five years. The ban was later overturned, in 2013, following which he was allowed to play domestic cricket.
Jadeja was appointed the coach of the Delhi Ranji team in 2015, but he resigned from the post and is currently working as a commentator for Sony.
#6 VVS Laxman
Laxman meandered his way to a 34-ball 23 when India needed to go hammer and tongs at the bowling in the 6th match against Australia (the Desert Storm). That was his only contribution in the series as he hardly got an opportunity to bat.
He did, however, provide plenty to Indian cricket over the remainder of his career. Best remembered for his iconic match-winning stand with Rahul Dravid in the Kolkata Test against Australia in 2001, where he scored 281, Laxman was one of India's most dependable batsmen in the longer format of the game. He played his last Test in 2012, and retired soon after, having amassed over 8000 runs.
At present, Laxman is the third member of the CAC along with Sachin and Ganguly. He also acts as a mentor for IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and as a commentator for Star Sports' Hindi channel.
#7 Hrishikesh Kanitkar
Not a very popular name in Indian cricketing circles, Kanitkar made his ODI debut in late 1997, just a few months before the Coca-Cola Cup. However, his showings in those few months were enough to ensure he retained his spot going into the tournament.
While he was picked mainly for his ability with the bat, it was with the ball that he truly shone, picking up 3 wickets with his useful part-time off-spin. However, he was unable to truly cement his spot in the side and was dropped soon after, playing his last ODI in 2000.
Kanitkar is currently the coach of Tamil Nadu and led them to a third-placed finish in the 2016/17 Ranji Trophy.
#8 Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble was India's second highest wicket-taker in the tournament, ending with eight scalps in five matches and best figures of 3/39 which he picked up in the opening game against New Zealand. He was decent in the final against Australia as well, dismissing Darren Lehmann at a time when he was looking destructive.
India's highest wicket-taker in Tests (619) and third highest in the world, Kumble set a new record in 1999 in a Test against Pakistan when he picked up all 10 wickets in an innings, which till date, remains one of the best ever spells in Test cricket.
After a dip in form, he announced his retirement in 2008 and then went on to become the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association in 2010, for a three-year term.
Most recently, he was the head coach of Team India, a position in which he enjoyed immense success, but stepped down in 2017 following a rift between him and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
#9 Harbhajan Singh
The Turbanator is India's most successful off-spinner, having picked up a whopping 417 Test and 269 ODI wickets.
The Coca-Cola Cup was Harbhajan's debut series and he performed admirably, ending with five wickets. He was expensive in the 6th match, the game Sachin established himself as one of the greatest in the world, but he did manage to pick up the prized scalp of Ricky Ponting.
Harbhajan went on to have a successful career, winning the T20 World Cup in 2007 and ODI World Cup in 2011. He has been involved in many controversial situations, including the Monkey Gate saga, where he was accused of racially abusing Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds, and then later, an IPL match, where he slapped S Sreesanth.
Harbhajan is still plying his trade in the domestic circuit for Punjab.
#10 Harvinder Singh
The least known player on this side, Harvinder was roped into the national team following impressive performances for India's U-19 and 'A' sides.
He was solid if not spectacular in the Coca-Cola Cup, picking up three wickets in the tournament.
However, his international career consisted of just 19 matches - 16 ODIs and 3 Tests. He continued to toil in the domestic arena with Railways before retiring in 2008. Not much is known of his whereabouts currently.
#11 Venkatesh Prasad
India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, Prasad was unplayable at times, making the batsmen dance to his tunes. He ended with 9 wickets from 5 matches, behind only Damien Fleming. Prasad picked up 2/41 in the 'Desert Storm' match but saved his best for the final, where he dismissed Ricky Ponting early in the innings. He finished with figures of 2/32, helping restrict the Aussies to 272.
Prasad produced many devastating spells despite not being an out-and-out quick. In a Test against Pakistan in 1999, he dismantled the visitors with figures of 6/33 which included a spell of 5/0.
Prasad retired from all forms of cricket in 2003 and decided to become a coach, with his first stint being head coach of the Indian U-19 side. He also acted as India's bowling coach in 2007 for a tour of Bangladesh, and as CSK's in the IPL.