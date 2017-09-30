Cleared by BCCI, U-19 cricketer told to undergo age test

New Delhi [India], Sept. 30 (ANI): Current India U-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra has been instructed to undergo another round of age-verification tests by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) despite being cleared by parent body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The DDCA's Cricket Advisory Committee was also left embarrassed as Delhi's U-19 team for Cooch Behar Trophy, which was selected on Thursday with Kalra as the skipper, was first uploaded on association's website and then pulled off after multiple complaints of age-fudging.

DDCA administrator Justice Vikramajeet Sen has ordered that all eligible U-19 cricketers would again undergo medical test for age-verification.

Justice Sen, in a three-page letter, admitted that even BCCI has cleared Kalra's recorded date of birth of January 15, 1999.

"BCCI has informed the undersigned that they have accepted the age of Manjot Kalra as 15-1-1999 after verification done by them," stated Justice Sen in his notification.

However, some parents have provided separate documents which state Kalra's date of birth as 15-1-1998.

The Delhi Delhi Police, in 2015, had registered an FIR on complaint from former Delhi captain Kirti Azad.

"It can't be presumed at this stage that the documents submitted by Mr Kalra are incorrect," wrote Justice Sen.

"It is indeed a matter of regret that FIR No 312/2015 regarding age verification complaint is still pending. It does not advance the cause of sport in general and cricket in particular. Since FIR has been pending for sometime, DDCA has been left with no alternative but to conduct their own investigation. It is deemed appropriate, that Mr Manjot Kalra will be asked to undergo a medical test," he added.

Kalra came to limelight after scoring a hundred against England U-19 in a youth Test in England and is believed to have his spot confirmed for next year's junior World Cup slated to be held in New Zealand. (ANI)