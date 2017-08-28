Classy Ganso finish gives Sevilla narrow victory at Getafe

By Richard Martin

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Brazilian midfielder Ganso gave Sevilla their first win of the Liga season with a stylish late flick as they stole a 1-0 victory at Getafe on Sunday after the promoted side missed several chances to score.

Sevilla, who finished fourth last season and drew 1-1 at home to Espanyol last week, produced another unconvincing display at Getafe and look still to be finding their feet under new coach Eduardo Berizzo, but they took the three points thanks to a moment of inspiration from Ganso.

The Brazilian was being tightly marked when Gabriel Mercado's cross came his way in the area and he nonchalantly stuck out his right foot to flick the ball into the far corner in the 83rd minute.

Athletic Bilbao earned a first win under coach Jose Angel Ziganda by beating fellow Basque side Eibar 1-0 away and Leganes won 1-0 at Espanyol.

Champions Real Madrid face Valencia later on Sunday.

