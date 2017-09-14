City cannot get carried away by Feyenoord win, says Guardiola

(Reuters) - Manchester City must not get carried away by their 4-0 win at Feyenoord and stay true to their attacking philosophy on the road if they are to do well in the Champions League, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

City equalled their biggest Champions League victory, destroying the Dutch champions in Rotterdam through defender John Stones's brace while forwards Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus too scored a goal each.

Guardiola said he was pleased with the result but stressed the need to guard against complacency, pointing to City's poor away record in Europe last season.

"It's so important to win the first game and though nothing is achieved yet, it's a great start for us this evening," Guardiola told the club's website (www.mancity.com).

"Last season we weren't able to win any games away in the Champions League and we spoke about that among the squad.

"... It's important for us to see if we can go away from home with the same mentality we have at the Etihad. The same high press, attacking philosophy and not conceding on the counter-attack, so I'm very pleased tonight."

Guardiola praised Stones for his contribution in the win.

"John played well and while he scored two great goals, he did very well defensively, winning duels and doing what he had to do," the Spaniard said.

"That's what John needs to do to keep progressing over the next few years."

City, who are below Manchester United on goal difference, return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to Watford.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)