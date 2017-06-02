Chris Woakes ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy

After defeating Bangladesh comprehensively in the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, it looks like the win has come at a cost for the hosts as Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

Woakes opened the bowling for the Englishmen against the Tigers but suffered a strain and was forced off the field after bowling just 2 overs. He started off really well and conceded just 4 runs in the two over he bowled.

The news will come as a big blow to England who were relying on Woakes to carry the burden of their bowling on his shoulders. His replacement is yet to be named.

“He’s been very impressive for us over the last couple of years, a mainstay and a very reliable guy,” Eoin Morgan said after yesterday’s win. “Side strains are a big confidence thing. He would definitely be a loss if he couldn’t play,” he concluded.

More to follow...