Chris Lynn's fairy tale season that was not to be

Sharjah, 2014. Six runs were needed to win from the last three balls. A tense situation for any team, unless they have someone who goes by the name of AB de Villers. Vinay Kumar, a medium pacer hardened by the innumerable battles in the domestic circuit, was bowling the final over. However, even the most experienced of campaigners make mistakes in difficult situations. Vinay Kumar, too, made the mistake of bowling a short of length delivery to AB; or so it seemed.

The South African batsman’s eyes lit up and he went for glory, pulling the ball with all his might. For a moment it seemed like the ball would land over the fence but it dipped suddenly. An Australian, not so popular among the Indian cricket fans back then, manned the mid-wicket boundary, the region where the ball was destined to land.

It looked like de Villiers would survive as the young Aussie had slipped and fallen just before the ball reached him. That, however, didn’t deter him as he leapt up almost immediately and grasped the ball in his hands, arching his back like a high-jumper. He flopped back to the ground as the ball hit his hands but somehow managed to keep it safe, well inside the boundary ropes – a moment of sheer brilliance on the field.

That was when Chris Lynn made a name for himself in India.

Fast forward to 2017. Three years have gone by, but still, Lynn’s only incredible achievement till date has been that unbelievable catch. Lack of opportunities, injuries – name what you will – but the attacking batsman never quite made an impression in the Indian Premier League. He shredded every bowling attack in the KFC Big Bash for two seasons in a row, but never managed to get enough game time for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

This year, however, was about to be different.

In the very first match, the hard-hitting batsman was given the opportunity of opening the innings with skipper Gautam Gambhir. It was a conscious decision made by the team management prior to the start of the tournament as they that thought having Robin Uthappa in the middle order would lend some much-needed balance to the team’s batting line-up.

Little did they imagine that the move would yield such rich dividends. Chasing a sizeable target of 184 in the first match of the season against the Gujarat Lions, Lynn and Gambhir operated at an optimum pace right from the outset. Lynn’s aggressive, unhinged hitting perfectly complemented Gambhir’s experience and classy strokeplay. The duo would go on to complete their task clinically without being separated.

Having completed his fifty off just 19 balls, Lynn continued to deposit the opposition bowlers all over the park. By the time the match finished, he had raced to 93 not out off just 41 balls. His knock consisted of six fours and eight massive sixes. It was not the number of runs he got but the way he commanded himself and dominated the bowlers that would have worried the other teams.

Gambhir was full of praise for the young Aussie during the post-match presentation. "You can't ask for more from Lynny. He took a lot of pressure off me,” he said, “We are going to give Lynny a longer run. Hopefully, he can keep smacking it. These are early days in the tournament."

The KKR skipper did not realise the magnitude of his words at that time.

