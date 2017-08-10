Chris Gayle dons a commentator's hat and nails it

​

What’s the story?

Universal Boss Chris Gayle in a recent interview has said that ‘he created T20 cricket’, adding that it is a format he has always cherished. He also gave a shot at commentating.

“Yes, it actually was made for me — or actually I should say I created T20 cricket,” Gayle was quoted as saying by Fox Sports

“Being the creator of T20 cricket to let people, let players know there’s life in T20 cricket, let players know there’s things that can be done in T20 cricket from a batting point of view,” Gayle continued.

During the interview, when the swashbuckling batsman was asked to don a commentator’s hat, this is what the funny character exactly told.

“Oh the storm is walking out to bat. Chris Gayle. Oh, this is going to be brutal. Oh I am so sorry for the bowlers here. Oh and they are probably shaking in their pants right now. Chris Gayle, you are the man. CG, you are the man. It’s Gayle-force. Look out!”

In case you didn’t know...

The T20 specialist is the only cricketer to amass over 10,000 runs in the shortest format. In this season of the Caribbean Premier League, Gayle has moved from Jamaica Tallawahs to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

The heart of the matter

The Patriots have had a dismal recent past in the extravagant Windies franchise cricket tournament, but the fearless cricketer believes that under his captaincy, the side will perform well and scale new heights.

During the interview, he also talked about his strengths. He highlighted that his mental strength plus physical strength make him the complete package that he is. The Patriots at present are placed second on the points table with two consecutive victories, one of which came on the back of Gayle’s masterful half century.

What’s next?

The Patriots will next play St Lucia Stars on August 12 at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, followed by a match against Trinbago Knight Riders on August 14 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Author’s Take

Chris Gayle once again proved why he is the most entertaining cricketer in the world, be it on the field or off it. While his recent performances may not have been great, in the Indian Premier League and the one-off T20 against India, every once in a while the batsman pulls off a splendid knock to remind fans that he is still the king of T20.

