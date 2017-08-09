Cheteshwar Pujara vs Kane Williamson: A statistical comparison

​

The exit of individuals who have become more than a familiar face in their chosen fields is always a teary-eyed moment. Filled with memories of their nostalgic contributions, one cannot help but wonder if their shoes will be filled ever. Their selfless performances are always applauded; their legacies always linger on.

Time heals all, they say. Soon, very soon, separate breeds of beings engulf the arena, reminding one and all of the ones that departed. Silently, in their own quiet way, they stamp their own individuality en-route to greater missions and accomplishments.

The realm of sports too remains very similar. Legends depart and just when one is sure that their efforts can never be matched, a younger set of talented players arrive, desiring to do just that. Over time, they carve their own legacies and even though they fail to replace the earlier legends, these athletes in their own way set themselves up for greater stardom.

Pujara and Williamson: Great talents in Test cricket

The T20 revolution brought with it a legion of cricketers who never hesitated to voice their preference for the shortest format of the game, whilst many others brought forward their T20 skills into the Test arena. The days of block-and-defend deliveries for hours and hours seemed to evaporate with the retirement of Rahul Dravid and even though Test cricket still carried on, the traditional method of playing was on the verge of extinction.

Enter Cheteshwar Pujara. Patient. Flawless. Technical. Possessing the armoury to confidently battle it out on the crease for 665 minutes and 525 deliveries at a stretch requires grit and stamina.

Pujara’s batting is widely contrasted to New Zealand’s youngest batting sensation Kane Williamson, who has already been termed a potential great alongside Virat Kohli, Steven Smith and Joe Root. Defined by a calm persona, the excellent player of spin, in his short Test career, has already achieved great heights.

Pujara played his first match against Australia in Bengaluru in October 2010, while Williamson debuted for New Zealand when they toured India in November of the same year. The two prodigies made their mark in their very first Test match. While the Kiwi blasted his maiden hundred, a mammoth 131, Pujara scored 72 runs as he helped India race away with a victory.

The initial euphoria was replaced by anxiety as both players succumbed to the pressure that Test cricket brought with it. However, the duo soon cemented their places with strong performances and emerged as the mainstays of their respective nations.

A look at the overall Test figures of Pujara and Williamson reveals two batsmen with astounding averages, indicating why both India and New Zealand continue to rally around them.

