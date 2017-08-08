Cheteshwar Pujara is now learning the importance of sledging

​

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane open up about new lessons from the ongoing Test series

​

What's the story?

One of India's most consistent Test batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara, revealed that he is picking up 'sledging' skills in the ongoing tour. In conversation with Ajinkya Rahane, he stated that he has now learned that sledging is a crucial part of the game.

While speaking to Rahane, Pujara revealed, “I did not use to sledge earlier but now I am learning to sledge as it is a crucial part of the game and you need to learn a little bit of that, but it should not be personal.”

Rahane, on the other hand, opened up about the things that help him remain calm while fielding. “I used to do yoga and meditation which has helped me a lot in staying calm and composed on the field and making important decisions", he added.

In case you didn't know...

Both Rahane and Pujara are strong assets for the Indian Test side. Both these batsmen performed exceptionally well in the first two Tests against Sri Lanka.

Pujara scored a century (153) in the first Test with a strike rate of 57.73. Moreover, both Rahane and Pujara scored centuries in the second Test and gave a brilliant start to team India.

The details

In a video for BCCI's official channel, India's two most dependable Test batsmen were discussing the ongoing series and the various changes it caused in them. Pujara felt that sledging is essential in a game in certain situations. He also stated that it isn't harmful as long as it does not include personal jibes on another player.

Rahane was also captured in his candid self when he went on to talk about his century in the second Test. He stated that he has been scoring centuries since he played for the U-14 side. However, he believes that century should not be a milestone in longer formats. According to him, if one can make more runs then he should not limit himself to a century.

What's next?

India will next take on Sri Lanka in the third and final Test of the series scheduled to be held at Pallakelle.

Author's take

No cricket fan needs an introduction to the on-field sledging. Cricketers get involved in the war of words time and again which turns into serious conflicts sometimes. Although it is done with an intention to disrupt the concentration of the opponent, sledging is always frowned upon by the officials if it seems to cross the limit.

Hence, if Pujara is picking up new lessons, he must know where to draw the line if he does not wish to land in trouble.

​