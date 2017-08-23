Cheteshwar Pujara heads back to Nottinghamshire

​

Cheteshwar Pujara has confirmed his return to the County Championship

What's the story?

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is all set to return to Nottinghamshire for the last four games in the ongoing season of the Specsavers County Championship. He confirmed his return to Trent Bridge earlier today.

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores hailed Pujara's calibre and marked him as an essential asset for his team. He said, "He is a fantastic player, and since he has been away he has had a great time of it in the Test matches for India. So we are getting a guy who is coming back in form and for the team spirit, Pudji coming back in is a huge boost for everybody.

"The great thing is that he has already been in the squad this season and he fitted in so well both on and off the field", he added.

In case you didn't know...

Pujara played a major role in kickstarting Nottinghamshire's successful campaign right in the beginning of the season. He scored 223 runs in four matches, and was then called home for India's Test series against Sri Lanka.

In the three-match Test series, Pujara continued to impress the spectators with his splendid knocks. He scored two centuries in three matches and delivered an excellent performance while pioneering a solid start for the Indian team.

The details

Nottinghamshire will have to face Northamptonshire, Worcestershire and Sussex in its next matches of the season. Moores trusts Pujara in all the upcoming home and away fixtures as a result of the kind of batting he has demonstrated earlier.

Moores believes that it is difficult to score runs in these grounds especially in Trent Bridge. However, he is confident that Pujara will help the team to rise in the Division Two table.

Moores is of the opinion that Pujara is an excellent Test player, and having a player of his caliber will prove very beneficial.

What's next?

Nottinghamshire will next take on Northamptonshire on August 28.

Author's take

Pujara has proved to be an excellent player in County Cricket. He won the trust of his teammates and the coach right from the beginning. Given his current form, one cannot doubt his performance in the upcoming matches.

It is incredible to see Indian batsmen performing this well in the County Cricket. Pujara crafted a brilliant game against Sri Lanka and it is expected that he recreates the magic against other teams in this English tournament.

