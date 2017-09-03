Cheteshwar Pujara and County Cricket: Tracing his journey in all three counties so far

​

Not every batsman in the world is born with the gift of an excellent batting repertoire. Some are gifted with more talent than the others, which is understandable. One needs to be respectful of the fact that no two batsmen in the world possess the same level of aptitude. However, it’s also necessary to understand the limitations and work around it.

Cheteshwar Pujara doesn’t have all the shots in his book and he is mindful of the fact. In a generation of slam-bang cricket, the Saurashtra middle-order batsman presents himself as a classical player who prefers to keep the ball on the carpet rather than taking the aerial route.

In a bid to grill himself as a cricketer, Pujara also played County Cricket in England, the result of which is pretty evident from the way he approaches his game. Over the course of his short, yet illustrious Test career, the right-handed batsman represented three Counties in the European nation.

He previously played for Derbyshire, Yorkshire and lately is plying his trade for Nottinghamshire in the Specsavers County Championship. As we move ahead, we take a look at Pujara’s stint at the first-class level in England.

A derailed start for Derbyshire, that took shape thereafter

Pujara’s maiden County stint didn’t get off to the best of starts as he got out cheaply on both occasions against Glamorgan. His shortcomings in technique came to the fore in his very first game. On seaming conditions in Cardiff, Pujara could only manage scores of 7 and 0.

His campaign went from bad to worse as he perished for a low score of 16 against Surrey. He was cleaned up by Tim Linley after he promised with three elegant boundaries. However, Pujara is way too good a batsman to be kept quiet for too long.

Chasing 251 in the fourth innings, Derbyshire got off to a brisk start through an opening stand of 94 between Ben Slater and Billy Godleman. However, a couple of quick wickets pushed Derbyshire back. The platform was set for Pujara to show his class and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

With a score of 90 runs at a strike-rate of 85.71, he guided Derbyshire to a thumping victory by 8 wickets. Derbyshire’s next game against Leicestershire was pretty bizarre to start with for Pujara. He was adjudged out, handling the ball in the first innings for a score of 6.

Nevertheless, Pujara was too good a batsman to be bogged down. He carted the Leicestershire bowlers to his maiden ton in County cricket in just 115 balls. It not only guided Derbyshire to a massive lead but also fetched victory by a mammoth 408-run margin.

In the roller-coaster of a season in 2014, Pujara played three games in which he notched up 219 runs at an average of 54.75.

A season with Yorkshire which never gained momentum till the last game

