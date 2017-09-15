Chelsea urge fans to take care after train blast

Emergency services attend the scene following a blast on an underground train at Parsons Green tube station in West London, Britain September 15, 2017, in this image taken from social media. TWITTER / @ASolopovas/via REUTERS

By Pete Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea have released a statement urging fans travelling to Stamford Bridge for their Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday to take extra precautions in the aftermath of Friday's terrorism incident in London, as Parsons Green is near the club's stadium.

A home-made bomb on a packed rush-hour commuter train engulfed a carriage in flames and injured at least 22 people, despite apparently failing to fully explode.

The statement seeks to reassure worried supporters, with the club insisting safety is of "paramount importance".

"On Sunday, we urge supporters to arrive at least one hour before kick-off to allow for extra security measures," it said. "We also request that supporters do not bring bags as this will delay your entry to the stadium."

Chelsea, the league champions, also urged fans to remain vigilant and if they see anything they are "unhappy with" then they should report it to a steward or member of staff as quickly as possible.

(Reporting by Pete Hall; Editing by Christian Radnedge)