Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh to miss first warm-up match against NZ

New Delhi [India] May 27 (ANI): The BCCI on Saturday confirmed that all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who is presently down with viral fever, will miss India's first warm-up match against New Zealand at The Oval on Sunday in their preparation for the Champions Trophy.

"The BCCI Medical Team confirms that Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who is presently down with viral fever is making steady progress," the BCCI said in a statement.

"There are no major health concerns and he is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team."

"He is advised rest and will miss India's first warm-up match against New Zealand at The Oval on May 28, 2017. The medical team will continue to monitor Yuvraj Singh's progress and hope for a speedy recovery," the statement added.

The Virat Kohli-led side will face Bangladesh in the second warm-up game on Tuesday.

After a hectic six weeks of Indian Premier League (IPL), the two warm-up games will help Team India get back into the 50-over groove.

Since the match doesn't have official status, all 15 members in the squad will get a chance to play.

India will begin its title defence against arch rival Pakistan on June 4 in Birmingham following matches against Sri Lanka and South Africa on June 8 and June 11 respectively.

Squad : Virat Kohli (capt), R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Shami (ANI)