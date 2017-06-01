Champions Trophy: Root, Morgan star in England's comprehensive win over B'desh

London [U.K], June 1 (ANI): Joe Root smashed a scorching century, while skipper Eoin Morgan well supported him with his quick-fire fifty as England secured a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening group clash of the Champions Trophy here at the Kennington Oval on Thursday.

Chasing a respectable target of 306 runs, Root hammered 11 boundaries and a six in his unbeaten 133-run knock despite rolling his ankle early in his innings against Bangladesh. It was Root's highest score in ODIs.

Test skipper Root also shared a massive 143-run partnership for the third wicket with Morgan (75off 61), who continued his rich vein of form, to guide his side to victory with 16 balls to spare.

Morgan, who remained unbeaten at the crease, smashed eight boundaries and two sixes in his 33rd half-century.

Opener Alex Hales also starred with the bat as he played a knock of 95 runs off just 86 balls besides sharing a pivotal 158-run stand with Root before falling victim to Sabbir Rahman's delivery.

None of the Bangladesh bowler could create much problem for the hosts as they chased down the target with ease.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first,opener Tamim Iqbal provided his side with a perfect start by scoring a blistering 128 runs off 142 balls which was studded with 12 boundaries and three sixes.

However, Iqbal's opening partner Soumya Sarkar and first drop Imrul Kayes fell cheaply for 29 and 19 runs, respectively,

Subsequently, Mushfiqur Rahim steadied his side's innings by scoring a crucial 72-ball 79 runs to help Bangladesh cross 300-run mark.

For England, Liam Plunkett was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with the figures of four for 59, while Jake Ball and Ben Stokes chipped in with a wicket each.

Bangladesh will now face Australia while England will take on New Zealand in their next group clash of the eight-team marquee event. (ANI)