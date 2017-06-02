Champions Trophy: Mashrafe rues 'late' batting lapse for England drubbing

London [U.K], June 2 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has admitted that his side had fallen "20 to 30 runs short" in their innings, after being beaten by eight wickets in their opening Champions Trophy group clash against England at the Kennington Oval on Thursday.

Mashrafe said that the problem started after their two set batsman Tamim Iqbal (128) and Mushfiqur Rahim (79), got out in quick successions.

"After Tamim got out, Mushfiqur fell the next ball," he said. "It was the problem for us. We still had Shakib, Mahmudullah and Sabbir but we couldn't really go through those last six overs. I think we are 20 to 30 runs short, especially on that sort of wicket," ESPNcricinfo quoted Mortaza as saying.

Meanwhile, Tamim and Mushfiqur also echoed similar views as Mortaza that Bangladesh should have scored 20 more runs.

Tamim's opening partner Soumya Sarkar and first drop Imrul Kayes fell cheaply for 29 and 19 runs, respectively,

Subsequently, Mushfiqur steadied his side's innings by scoring a crucial 72-ball 79 runs to help Bangladesh cross 300-run mark.

Mushfiqur insisted that although he failed to execute the shot well which eventually led to him giving up a simple catch to long-on, a bigger total would have been possible had the subsequent batsmen contributed well.

"I knew that on that track you can't get bogged down in the later part of an over. I knew we needed a 330-plus total. Tamim got out and then the next ball I didn't execute it well. If the other batsmen could have chipped in, in the last few overs, maybe it would have been a different ball game," he said.

Tamim, who pulled back his ninth ODI century, admitted that they have learned the lesson that 300-run target is not enough while suggesting the bowling must be better planned to defend any total.

"The lesson is that 300 is not enough. But whatever we score, if we don't bowl to our plans then 400 is not enough too. We need to identify the mistakes we did while bowling and we need to rectify them and make sure next game we are ready. We just need to sit down and think where we could have done things differently," Tamim said.

Chasing a respectable target of 306 runs, Root hammered 11 boundaries and a six in his unbeaten 133-run knock despite rolling his ankle early in his innings against Bangladesh. It was Root's highest score in ODIs.

Test skipper Root also shared a massive 143-run partnership for the third wicket with Morgan (75 off 61), who continued his rich vein of form by scoring his 33rd half-century, to guide his side to victory with 16 balls to spare.

Opener Alex Hales also starred with the bat as he played a knock of 95 runs off just 86 balls besides sharing a pivotal 158-run stand with Root before falling victim to Sabbir Rahman's delivery.

None of the Bangladesh bowler could create much problem for the hosts as they chased down the target with ease.

Liam Plunkett was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he finished with the figures of four for 59, while Jake Ball and Ben Stokes chipped in with a wicket each.

Bangladesh will now face Australia while England will take on New Zealand in their next group clash of the eight-team marquee event. (ANI)