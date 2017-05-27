Champions Trophy Flashback: Emergence of Yuvraj Singh & Zaheer Khan

The year 2000 was a turbulent year for Indian cricket as names of some of its biggest stars had come up in the match-fixing scandal. It was a period when every action by cricketers was looked upon with suspicion. It won’t be wrong to say that cricket as a game was fighting for survival world over.

It was also the year of the second edition of the ICC KnockOut Trophy which was being played in Kenya and Sourav Ganguly was leading a young Indian outfit for this important tournament. And amidst this turbulence, two very different but immensely talented cricketers made their debut for the Indian team.

One of them was the stylish left-hand batsman Yuvraj Singh who had already made a name for himself in the Under-19 World Cup. The other was a left-arm fast bowler by the name Zaheer Khan. Together, the two not only made an impact on the tournament, but also brought the right dose of freshness that the Indian fans were desperately looking for.

Addition of a new term to Indian cricket - “Left Arm Fast”

Zaheer impressed in his first match against Kenya, returning with figures of 3-48. But more than the numbers, the heartening aspect was the manner in which these wickets were taken. Two of these wickets were the results of perfect quick yorkers.

At the fall of the second wicket to a yorker, commentator Geoffrey Boycott remarked; “And again, he has beaten him for pace”. Now words like quick & pace are music to the ears of the Indian fans. For, we have been a nation which has failed to produce genuine fast bowlers. So, when we see one of our bowlers bowling quick our joy knows no bounds.

And here was a young man who was bringing a new term to Indian cricket’s vocabulary - ‘Left Arm Fast’. He continued to wield magic in the next match against Australia and got the crucial wicket of the Australian captain Steve Waugh with a quick delivery.

Yuvraj brought energy to the Indian fielding outfit

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Yuvraj Singh of India hits a six during the coin toss during the ICC World Twenty20 match between India and Bangladesh at Trent Bridge on June 6, 2009 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) More

On the other hand, Yuvraj was also bringing life to the area of fielding; an aspect of cricket which the Indians traditionally had not been good at. While India have produced few good fielders in the past like Eknath Solkar and Robin Singh to name a few, but in general the standard of Indian fielding left much to be desired.

Read More