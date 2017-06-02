Champions Trophy: Aussies, Kiwis to renew rivalry in opener

Birmingham [U.K], June 2 (ANI): Two-time winners Australia will begin their Champions Trophy 2017 campaign when they take on New Zealand at the Edgbaston here on Friday.

The two sides will be facing each other in an ICC event for the first time, after meeting each other in the 2015 World Cup final, where the Steve Smith-led side emerged victorious.

Since then, the Trans-Tasman rivals have faced each other twice in two Chappell-Hadlee series, and today they are all set to renew their rivalry once again.

While Australia are always a tough team to crack, the Kane Williamson-led side will head into the eight-team tournament with renewed confidence, following their six-wicket warm-up win over Sri Lanka at the same venue.

Here are some facts about the two sides:

· Australia have won all four of their previous encounters with New Zealand in the Champions Trophy.

· New Zealand have won 13 of their last 17 completed ODIs in the Champions Trophy and World Cup; winning eight of their nine fixtures at the 2015 World Cup, losing to Australia in the final.

· Australia have not won an ODI at Edgbaston since 1993, since then they've lost two, tied one and seen four games not-completed.

· The Black Caps achieved their last ODI victory at the venue in 1983, losing three and being involved in three 'no results' in that time.

· No side has made it out of the group stage in each edition of the tournament, of the eight nations to play in all seven previous editions Australia have the best strike rate of making it to the knock out stage (6/7 times).

· Australia have lost their last two Champions Trophy games, however they have never lost three on the bounce in the competition's history.

The squads are as follows:

Australia: Steven Smith (c), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Luke Ronchi (wk), Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Corey Anderson, Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jeetan Patel, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee. (ANI)