Champions Trophy 2017: India vs New Zealand Warm-Up, 5 talking points

Rain cut short India's chase at The Oval but not before they were 45 ahead of the par Duckworth-Lewis score after New Zealand were bowled out for a paltry 189. Virat Kohli led India in the chase with an unbeaten half-century and the subcontinental side were 129/3 in 26 overs when heavy rain lashed the ground.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami took the top three Kiwi wickets to trigger a collapse but Luke Ronchi revived them with a much-needed half-century opening the innings. However, Jadeja picked up two wickets in two overs to put New Zealand back into misery. Not even a valiant effort from James Neesham could get them past 200.

India lost Rahane early in the chase but Dhawan and Kohli rebuilt admirably before the former and Dinesh Karthik fell in quick succession. Dhoni then joined hands with the Indian skipper and the duo had put on 25 off 30 balls when rain stopped play.

Besides a poor display with the bat, New Zealand were also guilty of dropping Kohli, Dhawan and Dhoni pretty early in their respective innings.

Brief Scores : New Zealand 189/10 (Ronchi 66, Bhuvneshwar 3/28) lost to India 129/3 (Kohli 52, Dhawan 40)

Here are the talking points from the warm-up game in London.

#5 Mohammed Shami underlines his value after indifferent IPL

Mohammed Shami's best moment in the IPL came when he cleaned up David Warner with a smart yorker. The injury- prone seamer is back in the Indian limited overs side and has already shown signs of hitting his strap in the Champions Trophy. In the warm-up against the Kiwis, Shami got rid of the dangerous Martin Guptill with extra bounce.

But his best in the game came when he had Kane Williamson and Neil Broom off back to back deliveries. Luke Ronchi had smashed a six and two fours in the over only to see his skipper guide Shami straight to Rahane in the slips. The Indian seamer wasn't done and extracted some extra bounce next ball to have Broom caught behind.

#4 New Zealand have a worrying workout with the bat

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 04: Kane Williamson of New Zealand checks the scoreboard during game five of the One Day International series between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park on March 4, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images) More

The Kiwis haven't had a fruitful past few months and it hit a new low in the warm-up game. Losing to Bangladesh right before this warm-up did not help their confidence either. With most teams, including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka racking up 300+ scores on the quickish pitches on offer, the Kiwis would have hoped for a high score themselves.

However, they were in for a shock as the Indian seamers bowled tight lines and generated extra zip off the wicket. From 63/3, the Kiwis failed to gather enough momentum and despite Luke Ronchi fighting it out for a while, the collapse was never too far away.

When Jadeja had Ronchi and Colin de Grandhomme off successive overs the fate was sealed.

#3 India ponder combinations with the ball

MOHALI, INDIA - MARCH 27: Hardik Pandya of India celebrates after taking the wicket of Aaron Finch of Australia during the ICC WT20 India Group 2 match between India and Australia at I.S. Bindra Stadium on March 27, 2016 in Mohali, India. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) More

